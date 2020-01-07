Valerie Maryon Shell, age 84, of Lebanon passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born in New York City in 1935. An entrepreneur at heart, she opened a car dealership in Kingston, New York before moving and settling in Lebanon, Tennessee in 1983.
Later in her life she authored a novel called "Once Is Enough -- The Summer of 1976." She was the mother of three: Joe Amerling of Murrayville, Georgia, Rob Minervini of Lebanon, Tennessee and Leah Bray of Oakton, Virginia; and grandmother to seven, including Nicholas and Samantha Minervini of Lebanon.
She was friend and confidant to many through the years. At her request no services are planned.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
