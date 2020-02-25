Mrs. Velbalene “Velba” Claiborne Johnson, age 52 of Hartsville, died February 16, 2020.
She is survived by husband, George Johnson, Jr.; devoted sister, Mrs. Yvonne Johnson; devoted brother-in-law, Deacon Ellis Johnson; father-in-law, George Johnson, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Melinda R. Johnson, Tonya J (Maurey) Williams and Jessica L. Johnson; uncles, Rev. Johnnie Lee Claiborne; nieces, Turkessia (Robert) Tharpe, Kristen Claiborne, Skye J. Johnson, Tori J. Williams; nephews, Ronnie Claiborne, Brian Claiborne, Daryl Seay, Maurice Claiborne, Marcus Claiborne, Joshua D. Harper and Caleb J. Williams; very close special cousins and friends, Elaine Calhoun, Jacqueline Dix, Penny Burnley, Damita “Peaches” Hammock, Angela “Shell” Douglas, Trina Calhoun; and all the team members at Trousdale Medical Center; others, a host of great nieces and nephews, friends and colleagues.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, from noon to 1 p.m., with funeral to follow at St. John M. B. Church, Hartsville. Interment will be at Hager Cemetery.
Johnson & Coleman Funeral Home, 615-452-2060, johnsonand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.