Mrs. Venie Ray Trusty, age 103, of Lebanon, passed away September 8, 2020.
She was born in Dekalb County, January 15, 1917, daughter of the late Willie E. Trusty and Beulah Judkins Trusty. She was a homemaker and member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Lee Trusty; son, Jerry Lynch; brother, T.J. Trusty; and two sisters, Clara Croy, Nancy Winkler.
Survivors include three children, Alfreda Trusty, Robert (Deborah) Trusty, and Kenneth (Becky) Trusty; grandchildren, Jeri Lynch, Joey (Becky) Spoon, Gwen (Grant) Anderson, Alice Perry, Jeff Spoon, Jonathon Trusty, Jason Spoon, Lauren (Jason) Long, and Jessica (Jeff) Wrye; 12 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. David Daugherty officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Special thanks to her granddaughter Gwen for being such a loving caregiver the last years of her life.
Friends may send online condolences at www.ligonbobo.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Feed The Children or Bill Rice Ranch.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
