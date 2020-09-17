Verna Mae (Fortenberry) Horne, Age 91 of Mount Juliet, TN, went to heaven on Friday, September 11th, 2020 after a well-fought battle with Alzheimer’s. She lived a long and happy life and was a blessing to everyone that knew her.
Verna was the beloved wife to Rev. Clifford Horne. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She grew up in Tunnel Hill, GA. She married her soulmate, Clifford, at the early age of 17. For close to 40 years, she was a very dutiful and faithful pastor’s wife. She and her husband were “home missionaries” commissioned by the Southern Baptist Mission Board. Their mission field was in the projects area of East Nashville. Their tasks included setting up and running a child care center, a week-day program for kids, literacy programs to teach adults how to read, and many other hands-on ministries. Many lives were impacted by their selfless work for the Lord.
Family members who preceded her to heaven are her beloved husband, Rev. Clifford Horne, her son Frank Horne, and parents Samuel Ernest and Lillie Mae Fortenberry.
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Dianne) Horne and Terry (Valerie) Horne; daughter-in-law Brenda Horne; 13 grandchildren, Trey (Michelle) Horne, Robyn (Eric) Wakefield, Josh (Beth) Horne, Israel (Crystal) Horne, Noelle (Micah) Johnson, Nick (Kim Mathews) Horne, Travis (LeAnn) Horne, Jason (Jasmine) Horne, Amber (Derek) Smith, Casey (Ryan) Johnson, Clare Horne, Caroline Horne, and Nikolai Horne; brother J.R. Fortenberry; and 18 great-grandchildren.
We’d like to thank those special “angels of mercy” that provided daily care for several years: Sara McClenon, Glenda Seay, Gloria Wade, Becky Mathis, and Robbie Mathis, and also the staff of Hearthside Senior Living and Amedisys Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hearthside Senior Living in Lebanon, TN.
Hermitage Funeral Home, 615-889-0361, www.dignitymemorial.com.
