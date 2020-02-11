Vernon Rowland passed away on February 8, 2020 at age 28.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Stephen Manley, is 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home.
Mr. Rowland is survived by daughter River Snow Mears and her mother Taylor Mears; mother, Faye (Michael) Cox; sister, Tammy Gibbs; brothers, Terry, Rick, and John Rowland; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by father Vernon Rowland Sr. and sister Gina Seward.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, 615.444.9393.
