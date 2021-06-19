Villa Lee “Vicki” Lee, age 91, of Lebanon, died Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021 at her residence.
Born June 2, 1930 in Densmore, KS, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Hazel Loughry Sides and was preceded in death by her siblings, Eleanor Gendill, Vernon Sides and Revilo Sides. She was also preceded in death by the father of her children, Richard Duane Lee of Sidonia, TN.
Vicki was raised in Boulder, CO and later lived in Chicago, Cedar Rapids, IA, Shoreview, MN, Houston and Dallas before settling in Smyrna and Lebanon, TN. In the late 1940s she was a dance instructor for Arthur Murray Studios. Vicki was a talented artist and owner of The Talent Tree Arts and Crafts, where she taught many crafting classes including sewing, ceramics, painting and clay. She wrote books on Macrame’, Knots and self illustrated her book, “The Life Cycle of an Angel.” She loved the Lebanon Senior Senior Center and playing Rummy with her friends, she was a kind, gentle and giving person. She attended the Lebanon First Baptist Church and in later years the Shop Springs Baptist Church.
Vicki is survived by her children, Janet Lee, Nancy Essary and her husband, Jerry, Sandra Lee Hollyfield and her husband, Curt; grandchildren, Ryan R. Lee, Jake Lee, Jennifer (Chase) Downey, John (Sarah) Essary, Casey, Tyler and Travis Hollyfield; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Lee, Silas Lee, Emerson and Aubrey Downey, Quinn Essary, Hunter Hollyfield; and sisters, Gwen Langland and Candi Rasko.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Dr. David Briscoe officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time Saturday. Interment will be at the Tansil Cemetery in Sharon, TN on Monday afternoon.
Adoration Hospice gave us additional years with her and the family is grateful for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: the Tennessee Arts Academy http://www.tennesseeartsacademy.org/support-taa/donations.aspx or the COPD Foundation https://www.copdfoundation.org/Take-Action/Donate/Donate-Now.aspx
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
