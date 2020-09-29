Joint Celebration of Life services for Vincent Pruitte and his mother Lois McCrary will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon, TN, with visitation from 5 p.m. until the service.
Vincent Rhea Pruitte II, age 50, passed away Sept. 14, 2020 at Smith County Health and Rehab in Carthage. Vince was a native to Lebanon where he spent a lot of his youth fishing and playing football. He was a diehard Tennessee Volunteers fan and loved watching football and basketball games every day if he could. He always had a way of making you smile.
Vince is preceded in death by parents Lois McCrary and Vincent Pruitte I. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Pruitte; daughters, Stephanie and Rachelle; three grandchildren, Christopher, Lyric and Layla, all of Georgia; brothers, Michael “Chad” Pruitte, James “Rubin” Davenport, both of Smith County, and John Pruitte of North Carolina; sisters, Stephanie Bylsma and Heather Stein of North Carolina; as well as lots of nephews and nieces.
Vince loved God, was a loving big brother, always the favorite uncle, and a great friend.
A special thank you to Bellwood Assisted Living of Lebanon staff and Smith County Health and Rehab of Carthage staff for taking care of him and always making him feel safe at home. He always loved all the smiling faces.
Lois Ann McCrary, age 68, passed away at her home in Smithville on March 19, 2020.
Lois was a native to Lebanon. She spent her youth working for BellSouth as an operator and eventually retired, becoming a homemaker.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Mary Holloway; and now her oldest son, Vincent Rhea Pruitte II.
She is survived by her five remaining sisters, Betty, Kathy, Barbara, Caroline, and Marynell; husband, Larry McCrary; sons, Michael “Chad” Pruitte and James “Rubin” Davenport both of Smith County; six grandchildren, Stephanie Pruitte of Georgia, Samantha Davenport, Ethan Davenport, Zack Pruitte, Samuel “Tyler” Pruitte, and Blake Pruitte, all of Smith County; along with seven great-grandchildren residing in Georgia and Tennessee.
Lois was a dedicated wife, a loving mother, and most of all, a proud and caring Nanny to her grandchildren. She loved God, and put family above all else.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.