Mrs. Virginia Lawrence Thompson, age 95, of Lebanon, passed away March 29, 2020.
Born in Bradley County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mattie Baker Lawrence. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ at Gladeville. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Charles Spurgeon Thompson; and three sisters, Margie Lawrence, Clara Bell Kopchek, and Marie Peebles.
She is survived by three sons, Charles Stephen (Mary Gwyn) Thompson, Walter Wayne (Linda) Thompson, and Russell Wray (Peggy-Jo) Thompson; seven grandchildren, Amy Kathleen (Charles) Morris, Cheryl Leanne Thompson, Christy Lynn Thompson, Brian Patrick (Mary) Thompson, Rachel Sarah (Austin) Blanchard, Jo-Ellen (Jess) Dillard, and B. Jacob Thompson; six great-grandchildren, Charles Morgan Morris, Brilee, Jase and Lawson Thompson, and Jude and Nolan Blanchard; and special friend and caregiver, Mary Eden.
Due to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive order 17, a private graveside service was held Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Paul W. Swain officiating. Friends are encouraged to send online condolences at www.ligonbobo.com.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.