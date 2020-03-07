Vula Jane Daniels Hummel, age 93 of Watertown, died Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 at her residence.
Born April 7, 1926 in Clay County, she was the daughter of the late James Matthew Brown and Ellie Isabel Gaw Brown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Daniels; children, Lonnie Daniels, Sue Norris and Christine Brewer; her parents and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Melvin (Judy) Daniels of Watertown and Floyd Daniels of Statesville; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Zella May Daniels of Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday and prior to services on Saturday. Interment will be at the Old Union Cemetery in Hilham, TN.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.