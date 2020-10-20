W. June Snyder, age 89, of Watertown, died Monday morning, Oct. 12, 2020 at her Elmcroft assisted living home in Lebanon surrounded by a daughter and many who loved her, dearly.
Born Feb. 28, 1931 in Vinton County, OH, she was the daughter of the late George William Lowe and Dessie Estaline Perry Jeffers Lowe. After nearly 50 years of marriage, her husband, Paul Ray Snyder preceded her in death in 2003. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Paul Jeffers, sisters, Margery Bacus and Jean Claire Walls and her beloved granddaughter, Tasha Hill.
June earned a private pilot’s license, was a career agent with the Internal Revenue Service and later worked for H&R Block. She enjoyed sewing, square dancing, travel and casinos. She loved hosting parties and especially loved singing.
June is survived by her sister, Minnie Miller; her daughters, Loraine (Jim) White and Lenore Davis; grand, great- and double great-grandchildren, Jennifer (William Jr.) Cooper, Paul Hill, Zach Horne, Brianna (Joey) Tippett, Brannon (Makenzie McPeak) Hill, Brooke (Randy) Moore, Brandie Hill, Clayton Upson, Sophia and Jameson Tippett, and Marlee Scales; and dozens of nieces and nephews.
June has chosen to be cremated and her family plans to gather for a celebration of her life at a later date.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
