Walter Lane passed away on December 18, 2020 at age 69.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Jason Harlin and Terry Stone, is 1 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN and will be followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial.
Pallbearers will be family members. Honorary Pallbearers are Brenda McFarlin and staff at the Bradshaw Clinic, friend Memphis, Davis Family, Norman Alsup, Fred Alsup, and Sedrick Alsup.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. and on Monday from noon until the service.
Mr. Lane was a business owner for many years. He owned and operated Quality Tank Septic, Backhoe Service, and a pig farm. Walter was considered to be a “Jack of All Trades” and loved to keep his hands busy by working on cars or the farm. He found his passion in camping and trading. If you stood still long enough, he may consider trading you for a Volkswagen Bug, pocket knife, gun, or even a horse. Walter loved being outdoors until his COPD greatly advanced, causing him to be homebound before his recent diagnosis of cancer.
Walter was a Baptist in faith. He attended and was baptized at Immanuel Baptist Church as a young boy and enjoyed visiting Barton’s Creek Baptist Church under the preaching of Brother Jason Harlin.
He is survived by children Amy (John) Horstmeyer, Stacy (Candace) Lane, Tracy (Shane) Lening and Sawyer (Savannah) Lane; all of Lebanon, grandchildren Zane Horstmeyer, Zach Horstmeyer, Jacob Lane, Paige Lening, Douglas (Cara) Lening, Becca (Adam) Martin, and Gunner Lane; great-grandchildren McKenzie Martin, KynLee Hammond, Elijah Lening and mother of his child, Rima Ward.
He is preceded in death by parents William Earl and Mary Jane Lane; grandparents Ethel and Daisy Rittenberry; sister Betty Upton; and mother of his children, Janie Davis.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
