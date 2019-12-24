Wanda Claybrooks, age 70, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019 at AHC Senior Living and Rehabilitation in Mt. Juliet, TN.
Survivors include sons Robert (Joan), Terrell and Shawn (Joy) McMurry; grandchildren LaShay Walker, DaShawn, Desiree, Logan, and Lauren McMurry, and Elijah Joy; great-grandchildren Kemiyon Walker, Amiyah and Aariynn McMurry; brother Terry McFarland; sisters Alice Waters and Barbara Jean Hogan; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Her remains will Lie-in-State on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. until noon with funeral to follow at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN. Eulogist will be Pastor Tim Bryant. Interment will be Hermitage Memorial Gardens, Hermitage, TN.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, (615) 444-4558.
