Mrs. Wanda Jo Smallwood (née Dupree) died on February 12, 2020 in Gallatin, TN at Sumner Regional Medical Center at the age of 66.
Wanda is survived by her son, James (Carol) Smallwood of Mt. Juliet, TN. She is also survived by her sister, Pamala Dupree of Gallatin, TN and her brothers Scott (Misty) Dupree of Lebanon, TN and Tommy Dupree of Lake Marapa, LA.
She is preceded in death by her father, Tom Dupree of Lebanon, TN, and mother, Jo Dupree of Lebanon, TN.
A memorial is scheduled for 2 p.m. on February 22, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church in Old Hickory, TN.
