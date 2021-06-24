Services for Mrs. Hockett, 69, will be Friday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service. In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced.
She was preceded in death by her parents Douglas Hockett Jr. and Zollie Hockett.
Survivors include daughters, Latisha Smith, Ebony Phillips, Leyanne King and Tonisha Lewis; son, Marco Lewis and goddaughter, Jessica Henegar; grandchildren, Elijah and Isaiah Lewis, Wandasia Wilson, Nivea Gibson, and Layla (Butta) and Lebron Wells; her loving siblings, Sharon Hockett, James Hockett, Dorothy (Samuel Jr.) Hambrick, and Reginald Hockett, as well as little sister/cousin, Conswella Watkins; a host of aunts and uncles; great uncle, Eugene (Merdine) Talley; great aunt, Nancy Word; uncles, Zelander Hockett and Dewey (Zelma) Hockett; aunts, Arlene Stewart, Dorothy (Randall) Houston, Joyce Hardy, Maidine Hardison and Tinita Word; nieces and nephews, Kayla Hockett, Breona and Victor Shute; as well as great nieces and nephews, Kaiden, Kyler, and Khloe Hockett. She also leaves behind a devoted cousin, Traci Hockett, and friends, Mary Hyde and Angela Haynes.
The family would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
