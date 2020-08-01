Visitation for Mr. Wayman C. Dismukes Jr., 68, will be Sunday from 5-6 p.m. at Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC. He will lie in state From 1-4 p.m. prior to the visitation. Interment will be Tuesday at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.