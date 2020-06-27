Wayne Rogers passed away on June 25, 2020 at age 84.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and will be followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the service.
Mr. Rogers was a boot company manager who loved westerns, cowboys, baseball, and the Grand Ole Opry. He made friends easily, knew Nashville like the back of his hand, and was quite the ladies’ man. He was a member of Highland Heights.
Mr. Rogers is survived by his sister Earline Foulds, a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces, and great-nephews, and many friends. He is preceded in death by parents Riley and Susie Rogers and numerous siblings.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
