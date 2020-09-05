Mr. Wayne Odell Roberts, age 82, of Watertown, TN, and a native of the Maggart Community in Smith County, TN, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Mr. Roberts was born March 10, in 1938 in Maggart, TN, a son of the late James Alfred Roberts and Berchie Cordelia Bush Roberts. He was also preceded in death by sister Vallie Harriet Orr. Mr. Roberts worked at TRW until his retirement. He attended the Maggart United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong farmer.
Mr. Roberts is survived by sister Marie Roberts of Tanglewood, TN; brother Robert James Roberts of Watertown, TN; nieces and nephews, Lisa Roberts Nesbitt, Tammi Roberts Gelzer, David Hawthorne, Evelyn Ann Plourde, and James Orr; and several great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Mr. Roberts are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Ricky Barlow and Harold Massey officiating. Interment will follow in the Dickens Cemetery in Maggart, TN.
Visitation with the Roberts family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. and Sunday after 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m.
Family requests memorials be made to Dickens Cemetery.
Family requests you practice safe and social distancing guidelines and masks be worn if visiting the funeral home.
Bass Funeral Home, 615-683-8212, www.bassfh.com.
