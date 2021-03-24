Wendell Thomas “Tom” Banks Sr., age 61, of Murfreesboro passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by mother, Rose Banks and wife, Mary Katherine “Kathy” Banks.
He is survived by “adopted mother” Frances Barrett; son, Tommy Banks Jr.; daughters, Christy Mire and Kimberly (Josh Carter) Banks; grandchildren, Anthony Banks, Carmon Banks, Krista Banks, Chandler Lombard, Dakota Mire, Autumn Carter, and Adreanna Mire; great-grandchild, Emersynn Kelley; and numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and other loving family and friends.
Mr. Banks was a receiving clerk and a member of Hurricane Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 4- 6 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr.. Lebanon. Funeral services will be Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service. Bro. Kenneth Tramel will officiate the service. Interment will follow in the Hurricane Baptist Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
