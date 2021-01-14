Wiley Alex Dunham, age 87, of Lebanon, died Wednesday at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
Born July 11, 1933 in Gordonsville, he was the son of the late Alex Dunham Sr. and Maddie Lee Maynard Dunham and was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.
Alex is survived by his wife, Frances Beadle Dunham; children, Darlene Floied and her husband, Fred of Lebanon and Jerry Dunham and his wife, Kathy of Hermitage; granddaughter, Lindsay Worster and her husband, Corey of Clarksville; and a great-grandson, Wiley Oliver Worster.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Don Owens officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. till service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Roger Beadle, Randy Beadle, Brent Beadle, John Burkeen, Chris Beadle. Interment will be at Wilson Co. Memorial Park, Lebanon, TN.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
