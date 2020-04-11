William Andrew “Andy” Robertson, formerly of Watertown, died Monday morning, April 6, 2020 at the age of 43 years.
Born Aug. 4, 1976, he was the son of the late William Terry “PeeWee” Robertson and Eloise Harris Robertson and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mitchell and Lorene Robertson and Edgar and Callie Mae Harris.
Andy was a member of the Watertown First Baptist Church and a 1994 graduate of Watertown High School.
He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Robertson of Watertown; aunt, Shirley Carlile and her husband, Steve; uncles, Howell Roberts and Jerry Pritchett; friends, Lisa and John Hutchinson; and several cousins.
Graveside services and interment will be at Jones Hill Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
