A memorial service for Mr. William Andrew Zaharias will be Friday, August 7, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon with Rev. Sherard Edington officiating. Due to COVID 19, the service will be by invitation only. The service may be watched through ZOOM 959167376, password 865280.
All are invited to a celebration of life service that will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at their home. For information call Dora at 615-474-9154.
Mr. Zaharias, age 68, of Lebanon, passed away August 4, 2020, at his home.
Born June 9, 1952, in Watertown, Massachusetts, he is the son of the late Andrew and Frances Witherspoon Zaharias. He received Bachelor Degrees from both MTSU and TSU. He was a registered nurse for 30 years, having worked at Vanderbilt University Medical Center both in the emergency room and Middle Tennessee Home Health Care. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jayne Boyd Zaharias; two children: Dora Zaharias (Christopher Tippitt) and Andy Zaharias (Emma Bentley); grandson, Julian-Andrew Tippitt; cousins, Leroy Witherspoon and Tommy Witherspoon; and dear friend, Vern Garrison.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
