Services for Mr. Smith, 65, will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Mr. Smith will be available for viewing from 9 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Services will be webcast via neuble
monumentfuneralhome.com. Masks are required for entry into the building.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Bell Smith Sr. and Annie Louise Smith, and step-son Latone Britton.
Survivors include two sisters, Effie Shirlyne Neely and Annie Margaret Winston Shaw; a lovingly devoted companion, Jacquline Woods; three nieces, Minister Cheryl Smith, Y’vette Vaden, Lawasha and Darion Corder; Danielle D. Shaw, who preceded him in death; nephews, Vonquintis J. Smith, Akeem Seay, Dion and Denise Shaw and DeJuan Shaw; great nieces and nephews, Surina Vaden, Emmanuel, Gabrielle and Isaiah; three brothers-in-law, Ronnie, Duke, and John Phillips; step-daughter Latisha High; a very devoted friend, Tollie Cantrell; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.