William Lynch passed away on Sept. 30, 2019 at age 77.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday from noon until the service. The funeral service, conducted by Brother Roger Grisham, is Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in DeKalb County Memorial Gardens will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Kenny Lynch, Jerry Davis, Tyler Walker, Chase Walker, Ronnie Lynch, and Steve Lynch.
Mr. Lynch worked as a machinist at General Electric. He was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God, loved golf, working with wood, and painting.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn Leftwich Lynch; son, Mark (Sharon) Lynch; daughter, Leann Walker; mother, Oma Ritchie Lynch; siblings, James "Jimmy" (Judy) Lynch, Dorothy (Jerry) Davis, Ronnie (Judith) Lynch, Johnny Lynch, and Steve (Barbara) Lynch; grandchildren, Tyler (Tiffany) Walker, Chase (Mandy) Walker, Molly Walker, and Emalee Lynch; great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Karley Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by father Johnny " Lester" Lynch and sister Oma Jeannette Davis.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615-444-9393.
