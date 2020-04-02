Mr. William “Bill” Bradley Sr., age 92, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home.
Born November 18, 1927, in Davidson County, Tennessee, he is the son of the late Maud and Elizabeth Stone Bradley. He served in the United States Navy during World War II, and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon. He was one of the owners of Sunroc Water Coolers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara White; son-in-law, Allan Williams, and a grandson, Brian Petroff.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Faye Satterwhite Bradley; two children, Patty Williams and Bill Bradley Jr.; grandchildren, Bill Petroff Jr., Rebecca Flatt, Luke Bradley, Scott Williams, and Joseph Petroff; and great grandchildren, Elijah Patterson, Elisabeth Hartman, Tristan Delk, Gaege Petroff, Caleb Petroff, and Aiden Petroff.
Due to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive order 17, a private crypt side service will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Nashville with Dr. John Cheetham officiating. Friends are encouraged to send online condolences at www.ligonbobo.com
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142.
