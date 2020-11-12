William “Bill” Russell Parrish, age 76, of Lebanon, TN, was called home to be with our Lord on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. He was with the comfort of his children and all their Heartfelt Love.
Bill lived life in a big way and savored life to the fullest. He grew up in East Nashville and was a proud member of Isaac Litton High School Class of 1962 of which flourished many lifelong friendships that he held dear. He furthered his education at the University of Tennessee where his deep-rooted love for Vols Football remained unwavering and achieved his Graduate Degree at Lindenwood University. He was passionate with his real estate and appraisal career. He truly loved sports, followed many and subscribed to the dedication of fitness with regular workouts. It was all a big part of who he was. He loved the ocean and exploring it through underwater diving which he would take every opportunity possible to be oceanside or exploring the deep blue sea with family and friends. He was living his dream with his new home in Florida which brought him so much joy. He would never miss the opportunity to go boating or eat seafood as well as a big juicy steak all while listening to The Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin or Jimmy Buffet. Spending time with Family and friends was cherished. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy.
The Greatest Legacy is his loving family which he held so dear to his heart and all will miss him immensely. His four children: Sherry Parrish Hodge (Ed), Monique Parrish Marlow, Russell Parrish (Brooke), Baye Parrish; His Eight Grandchildren: Josh Hodge, Jordan Hodge, Ella Marlow, Jack Marlow, Carson Parrish, Chloe Parrish, Autumn Parrish, Hudson Parrish; Aunt: Polly Hancock, Niece: Angie De Simone, Many Cousins and So Many Close Loving Friends. Preceded in Death: Julius Parrish (father), Annabelle Parrish (Mother), Sherry Crews Reeves (Sister).
Our Dad will be most remembered for assisting others. His kindness fed those that were hungry, friends that needed medical attention, assisted many with finding a place to live, acquiring furnishings, transportation and so much more. He had a true Servant Heart.
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you didn’t go alone
Part of us went with you
The day God called you home
We will be following his final wishes at this time with cremation. There will have a Celebration of Life Service at a future date yet to be determined due to the current health concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.