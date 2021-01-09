William Boyd Poston, age 83, of Watertown, died Wednesday morning, Jan. 6, 2021 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born April 21, 1937, William was the son of the late C.B. and Elizabeth Harlan Poston and was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Poston; an infant sister, Nelda; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Poston.
He was a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ, a farmer and retiree of Perma-Pipe in Lebanon.
William is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia Beard Poston; children, Lisa Fox and her husband, Bo of Lebanon, Andy William Poston of Watertown and John Poston and his wife, Chrystal of Watertown; grandchildren, Jade Hess, Allie Poston, Carlie, Casey and Carson Fox, and Will and Chloe Poston; brothers, James (Nancy) Poston, Harlan Poston, Charles (Sandra) Poston; sister-in-law, Delores Poston; and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Tennessee Kidney Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
