William Bryant Groves was born June 13th, 1944 in Cross Plains, TN and passed away November ,2019 in Gallatin TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Howard Groves and Maybelle Groves of Nashville, sisters Valerie Potts and Mary Ann Hobbs of Nashville, brother James Ray Groves of Nashville, and wife Dorothy Jean Groves of Lebanon.
He is survived by son Randy Groves of Nashville, daughters Lisa Barrett (Bobby) and Daphane Waggle (Nicky) of Lebanon and grandchildren David Barrett, Tony Barrett and Taylor Barrett of Lebanon.
William resided in Gallatin TN but was a longtime resident of Lebanon, where he raised his family and was a carpet layer and truck driver before he retired. He enjoyed fishing and loved animals.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Sumner Regional Hospital in Gallatin who took such great care of William B. Groves during his stay there. Your attention, expertise and the great care you showed not only him but the family really mean a lot!
A private celebration of life for close family will be planned at a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.