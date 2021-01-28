William Donnell passed away on January 26, 2021 at age 58.
No public services are scheduled.
Mr. Donnell was born in Lebanon, TN to Ella May McDonald and MF Donnell. He was a roofer his entire life.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Jackie Donnell.
He is survived by his son, Jeremiah Donnell.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
