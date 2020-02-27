Will Roberts went on to his reward on Feb. 25, 2020, at age 15.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Michael Grooms, is 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Adam Montgomery, Bill Schwarz, Daniel Grooms, Derek Winfree, Joshua Grooms, and Reid Wiles.
Will is survived by parents Crispin and Ashley Gill Roberts, sister Sophia Roberts, grandparents James and Alana Roberts, grandmother Tammie Gill, and his Highland Heights family. He is preceded in death by grandfather Wayne Gill.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615.444.9393.
