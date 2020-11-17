William D. “Snooky” Ricketts, age 84, of Watertown, died peacefully at his home on Sunday morning, Nov. 15, 2020.
Son of the late J.H. and Annie Johnson Ricketts, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Ricketts in 2011; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnnie Gilford Ricketts, Ray (Jean) Ricketts, Riley (Virginia) Ricketts; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie (Joe B.) Hutchinson, Annie Mae (Paul) Wright and Lillian (Ivan) Cressman.
He was an avid horseman, a full time farmer, retired 25 year Watertown School Bus Driver and a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church.
Snooky is survived by his daughter, Angela (Tim) Goolsby of Watertown and son, Randy (Gale) Ricketts of Noblesville, Indiana; grandsons, Ramsey Goolsby of Watertown and Brad (Bobbye) Ricketts of Indiana; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Dr. Hunter Hay and Bro. Randy Rollins officiating. Visitation will be prior to services on Tuesday.
Active pallbearers will be Ricky Wright, Barry Ricketts, Charles Ricketts, Bobby Crook, Don Hutchinson, John Hutchinson, Joe Hodges and Bobby Belcher. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Carter, Bruce Sevier, Eric Pitts and the Nebo Trail Riders.
Special thanks to caregiver, Susie Zettlemoyer Uselton, staff at Caris Hospice Healthcare, Dr. David Ours and staff, and Amy Ervin, FNP-BC — St. Thomas Heart Group.
Interment will be at Jones Hill Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.