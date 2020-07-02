William “Dean” Walker was born April 24, 1932 in Miami, Florida, and passed away peacefully Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Pavilion Senior Living in Lebanon.
Dean followed his father’s footsteps and served our country in the Air National Guard. The radio and communication equipment training Dean received in the Air Force opened the door to his lifetime career as a Customer Service Engineer with International Business Machines (IBM). During his career he was awarded eight of IBMs most prestigious “IBM Means Service” awards. Dean, his late wife, Jerry, and their children were members at Hickory Bend United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, coached men’s softball; taught pre-teen Sunday school; volunteered with the youth ministry. Dean was also a leader in the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed fishing, bird watching and spending time with his family. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed!
Dean is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise Hobbs Walker and his father, Alexander Levette Walker, Jr; his beloved wife, Jerry Ruth Johnson Walker; a grandchild, Elizabeth Noel Walker; brother-in-law and lifetime friend, Beverly Burroughs Johnson.
He is survived by his four children and their spouses, William Wayne Walker (Carolyn), Dena Ruth Walker Curtis (Robert), Steven Alexander Walker (Susan) and Hollie Marie Walker Neil (Rick); three sisters, Mary Louise Walker (Johnson), Eleanor Jeane Walker (Nash — Barnes) and Jack Barnes and Polly Anne Walker (Pearson); nine grandchildren, Lorie Michelle Walker (Owen), Jeremy Walker (Laci), Daniel Walker (Rachel), Jamie Curtis (Heather), Noah Curtis (Ashly), Rachel Watts (Bucky), Amanda Sanders (Brandon), Katie Baldwin (Brandon) and Miriam Neil; and 12 great-grandchildren, Johnathan Arnold (Haley), Tiffny Michelle Arnold, Mary-Lynn Walker, Livingstone Walker, Birkleigh-Kate Walker, Jonah Walker, Abram Curtis, Eli Curtis, Eva Watts, Molly Watts, Gabriel Sanders and Dean Sanders.
A Private Celebration of Life will be conducted at Hermitage Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Wayne Walker officiating. Friends are encouraged to attend the service on the Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens Facebook page right at 2 p.m. Military Honors and Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Walker family.
