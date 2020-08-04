William Dunn, age 84, of Smithville, and longtime resident of Lebanon, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at his residence.
He was born July 17, 1936 to his parents, the late, Howard and Daliah Johnson Dunn. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Euola Dunn; sisters, Frances Winfree, and Inez Warden; and brother, Edwin Dunn.
William served in the United States Army, was retired from Texas Boot where he was a supervisor and did carpenter work after retirement.
He is survived by his daughter, Star (Benny) Frederick of Smithville; grandson, Thomas Wayne Frederick of Watertown; great-grandchildren , Alexis Hope Frederick of Smithville, Freya Frederick of Watertown and Remington Frederick of Lebanon; sister, Juanita (Everett) Carrick of Hendersonville; and several nieces and nephews.
DeKalb Funeral Chapel.
