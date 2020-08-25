Deacon William E. Johnson, age 73, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Yvonne Johnson; children, Turkessia (Robert) Tharpe, NuRu (Mandy) Johnson and Joshua (Celeste) Harper; grandchidren, Alexis and Nicc Branson; sisters, Gloria Johnson and Doris (Julian) Buford; brother, Donald Johnson; aunt, Alma Head; godchildren, Sandra Wright and Orlando Montgomery; godsister, Shirley Locke; niece, Nichole Johnson; nephew, Dominique Johnson; and a host of cousins other relatives and friends.
Family Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5-7:30 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. The Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the above named chapel. Pastor CL Wimberly will be the eulogist. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Pegram.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
