William Edward Hasty, age 49, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Mr. Hasty is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Edgar and Lona Davis; paternal grandparents, Howard and Ruby Hasty; and brother, Terry Hasty.
He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Betty Hasty; son, Dillan Hasty; brother, Jeff Hasty; and grandchildren, cousins, and many other loving family members.
Mr. Hasty enjoyed his work in construction, specializing in bulldozing, grading, and excavating.
A graveside service for Mr. Hasty will be held Monday, July 26 at 3 p,m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.