William Frank “Billy” Wyatt, age 62, of Lebanon, died Monday morning, June 14, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Born July 8, 1958 in Hempstead, NY, he was the son of the late William Frank Wyatt Sr. and Ann Doherty Birdwell and was preceded in death by his stepfather, Everett Birdwell and his father- and mother-in-law, George and Reba Hawkins.
Billy was retired from the Wilson County Road Commission and was the former owner of the Snow White Drive-in in Lebanon. Billy leaves behind his beloved wife of 44 years, Kathy Hawkins Wyatt; Donovan Lee, who was his son in his heart; sisters, Patty (Curtis) Lehew, Edie (Paul) Oats, Sandra (Mark) Moore, Cindie (Sotero) San Miguel and Faith (Miguel) Neris. Billy also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews who loved him very much.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday and prior to services on Friday. Active pallbearers will be Donovan Lee, Ernie Adsmond, Michael Lehew, Peyton Lehew, Scotty Hawkins, and Chris Lehew. Honorary pallbearers are friends he loved very much, Good Wheel Cruisers and the Loud & Obnoxious Car Clubs. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.