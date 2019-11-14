William Howard (Bill) Arnold passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the age of 79.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Agnes Mann Arnold; his loving wife of 58 years, Jann; and their daughter, Jeanne.
He is survived by his daughters, Mandy (Greg) King, Matra (Robert) Shrum; grandchildren, Chason, Jarrod, and Landon Clark, Matthew (Jessica) King and Tanner King; great-grandson, Brayden Clark Fox; his sister, Edna (Keith) Greene, of Alma, Arkansas; and nieces and nephews, Suzanne White McEwen and Amy White Furedy, of Georgia, Mike Greene of Virginia, and Bill Greene, of Arkansas.
Bill was born on February 8,1940, in LaGrange, Georgia. He completed his education at LaGrange High School, in LaGrange, Georgia, where he was a member of the State Championship Football Team, and Wofford College, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He married Jann in 1961, and they moved to Tennessee with their first two daughters in 1965. They eventually made their home in Mt. Juliet, where their girls could raise and show horses.
Through the years, Bill rose through the ranks in the transportation industry due to his natural aptitude for operations and sales. Eventually he served as Vice President for his company, before applying his operations and management knowledge as Wilson County Solid Waste Superintendent.
Bill was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who worked tirelessly throughout his life to provide and care for his wife, daughters, and grandsons. Through the years, in support of his daughters and the community, he was active with the Tennessee Saddle Clubs Association, Mt. Juliet FFA Alumni, Tennessee Association FFA, Rotary Club, Youth Football, and his service as a Wilson County Commissioner. In his spare time, he loved all things dealing with mechanics and engines. He especially loved to restore modern and antique cars.
His daughters cherish the many great conversations of life, family, and leadership, as well as life skills instilled and shared, while assisting their father in his shop. Bill was known by his family and friends for his quiet strength, succinct analysis of business, mechanical, and life issues, keen wit and humor, fairness to all, and most especially, for his devotion to his wife and daughters, based on his faith.
The family wishes to express gratitude to: Dr. Brian Hughey, Dr. Robert Woods, Dr. Billy Kim, and Wilson County Emergency Management Staff-Gladeville.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, with a Celebration of Life service immediately following in the Partlow Funeral Chapel, 602 S. Cumberland St, Lebanon, at 3 p.m.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.