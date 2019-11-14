William Keith Gaines, age 46, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 10, 2019 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold B. Gaines and Velma Faye Carr Gaines; and brother, Thomas Lee Gaines.
He is survived by his children, Brianna Gaines, Donald Logan Gaines and Ella Lee Gaines; brother, Roger (Teresa) Gaines; special friends, Matthew Martin, Joey Hall, Alecia Silcox and Sharon Vaughn; and numerous other family and friends.
Keith was employed in construction and attended New Rivers Church.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 6:30 p.m. in the New Rivers International Church, 829 Meadowlane Drive, Lebanon, TN.
Partlow Cremation Center, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
