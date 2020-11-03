Funeral services for Mr. William L. Pruitte will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Watson officiating. Interment will be in Chapman Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday 3-7 p.m. and Wednesday after 9 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Pruitte, age 68, of Red Boiling Springs and formerly of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Born January 20, 1952, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Albert Louis and Gladys Faye Johns Pruitte. He was a lifelong farmer and a truck driver. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Jordan.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth Brewster; two children, Debbie Pruitte (Jason) Roberts and John Albert (Kina) Pruitte; 14 grandchildren, Heather Newcome, Jay Roberts, Coty and Dillon Newcome, Shane Lee Ramsey, Chelsea Roberts, Emily, Rodney, Lee, Morgan, Jasmine and Sydney Pruitte, Denise Martinez, and Linda Howell; sister, Sue Martin; two brothers, Elisha and Billy Joe Pruitte; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
