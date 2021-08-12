William Lee Clayborn was born Apr. 28, 1967, son of Mildred Ellis Clayborn and the late Bobby Clayborn, and departed this life on Monday morning, Aug. 9, 2021 at the age of 54 years.
Willie is survived by his mother, Mildred Clayborn; sister, Charissee Allen; brother, Kenneth (Shelia) Clayborn; nephews, Josh Baker and Schuylar Allen; nieces, Jessie Baker and Taylor Allen; great-nieces, Shelby Clayborn, Cheyenne Bradshaw, Kendall Poss; and special friend, Tyria Fathera.
Willie was a 1985 graduate of Dekalb County High School and was a member of Helton Creek The Baptist Church. He was a great son, brother, uncle and friend. He loved music, the Steelers, wrestling and the Tennessee Vols. Willie loved to aggravate and was the best at it.
Anderson Funeral Home, (615) 529-2173.
