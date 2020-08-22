William Maurice “Billy” Norton Jr., age 52, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Raymond Hall and Eliza Bell Williams; paternal grandparents Willie Oscar and Ora Lena Dies Norton; and uncle Bobby Sorrell.
He is survived by parents William Maurice “Bill” Norton Sr. and Dorothy Laurine “Dot” Norton; wife of 32 years Christy Hall Norton; daughter Savannah Grace (Troy) Huddleston; son William Maurice “Will” Norton lll; mother- and father-in-law Ralph and Barbara Hall; sisters-in-law Amy Hall (Joe) Green, Julie Hall (Scott) Ulmer, Rachel Hall (Brandon) Burnette, and Bonnie Hall; brother-in-law Jeffrey Hall; aunts Kay (Carl) Russell and Annie Ray Sorrell; and very special nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family and friends.
Billy had battled mantle cell lymphoma last year and was in remission. He, his dad, and son are the owners of Cars Unlimited Inc., the tax office, and several rental properties. He was a 1986 Lebanon High School graduate, a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and was a big supporter of McClain Christian Academy.
Billy’s heart was like no other. He would give anyone the shirt off his back. He was a loving son, husband, dad, brother, and friend to so many people.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 3 p.m. Bro. Darrin Reynolds and Pastor Jeff Pratt will officiate. Interment will follow in the Poplar Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be “his brothers” Jeffrey Hall, Scott Ulmer, Brandon Burnette, Chip Vanatta, Dallus Whitfield, and son-in-law Troy Huddleston. Honorary pallbearer is Joe Green.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at P.O. Box 292705, Nashville, TN 37229 or https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate or Sherry’s Run at P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008 or www.sherrysrun.org.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
