Mr. William O. “Billy” Denton, age 80 of Lebanon, passed away February 16, 2020.
Born in the Grant Community of Smith County, he was the son of the late Robert Henry Denton and Margaret Conatser Denton. He was a 1957 Graduate of Lebanon High School and was of the Presbyterian faith. His career path carried him to Ohio where he owned and operated Mayflower and Atlas Moving Companies for over 30 years. He also owned Lakewood Liquors. After retiring he moved back home to Lebanon and one of his joys was helping organize numerous 1957 Lebanon High class reunions. He and several of his classmates got together often for breakfast. He was preceded in death by his son, Chris Denton, and brother, Robert Denton.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan Bush Denton; three children, Cathy (Larry) Anderson, Jason Denton, Robin (Chris) Webster; three grandchildren, Cameron, Nathan and Molly Webster; sister-in-law, Joan Denton; and nephew, Rick (Deneice) Spurgeon.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rick Spurgeon officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Active Pallbearers will be Jason Denton, Chris Webster, Mike Turner, Neal Shipper, John Mark Sloan, Carl Ragland, Cameron and Nathan Webster. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Walker, Walter Vanatta, Larry Anderson, Billy Havis. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and Friday after 10 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
