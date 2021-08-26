William P. Brady, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
He is preceded in death by parents, James and Minnie Brady; brothers, Thomas Brady and Charles Brady; first wife, Mary Ann Brady; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is survived by wife, Elizabeth Brady; children, Sherry Strunk, Scott Brady, Philip Brady and Laurie Brady; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Arlon (Sonya) Eldridge, Ray Eldridge, Margaret Brady, Ruby Collins, T.C. (Emma) Eldridge, Christine Baines, Earnest Eldridge, and Jr. (Jenny) Eldridge; grandchildren, Micah Brady, Mia Brady, Patrick Strunk, and Kaytee Brady; and great-grandson, Landon Hannigan.
Mr. Brady was an Army veteran, a former welder with Perma Pipe and a longtime truck driver for Pilot Gas.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday Aug. 27 in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pastor Phil Wilson will officiate the service.
Active pallbearers
will be Patrick Strunk, Philip Brady, Scott
Brady, Micah Brady, Randell Brady, and
David Brady.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
