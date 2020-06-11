William Power “Butch” Allen, age 78, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John William Allen and Mary Frances Davis Watkins; stepfather, David C. Watkins; brother, Kenneth Allen; stepson, Stan Ballinger; and the mother of his daughter, Linda Garrett Patterson.
He is survived by his daughter, Tara Kate Allen; grandchildren, Joei (Jacob) Barry, Lana Kate Grissim, Luke Kaden Allen and Drew Barry; great-granddaughter, Carter Jo McEntire; step-brother, Brownie (Kay) Hall; niece and nephew, Taylor Allen and Schuylar Allen; and great niece, Kendall Reese Poss.
Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health Care, Summit 5th Floor Staff, Dr. Thomas Dinella, Dr. Michael Thomas, Dr. Brian Hemphill, Dr. Christopher Cook, and Dr. Mitul Patel.
William was a member of the Lebanon High School class of 1960, a retired employee of Ford Glass Plant, an Army veteran, and an avid fan of NASCAR.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN, from 3-7 p.m. and on Friday, June 12, from noon until the 2 p.m. funeral service in the Christian Life Chapel. Graveside services will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be William Shipper, Luke Kaden Allen, Jacob McEntire, Drew Barry, Shane Yancey, Brian Strickland, Jimmy Davenport, Larry Tomlinson, Joe Moran, and George Wahls. Honorary pallbearers will be Lebanon High School Class of 1960, Tex Moran, Harry Cowley, David Foster, Donnie Harrel, Hadley Williams Sr., Earl Riley, Eddie Drennon, Pat Fiuemfreddo, and Ford Glass Dept. 512.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Mr. Allen’s memory to the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital or to Sherry’s Run.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
