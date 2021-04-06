Mr. William Puryear Gray, age 71, of Lebanon, passed away April 3, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
He was born April 2, 1950, in Wilson County, TN, one of nine children of William McFarland Gray and the late Grace Howell Gray. He was a 1968 graduate of Lebanon High School and was of the Baptist faith. He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. After serving in the Army, he came home and worked at several handyman jobs until his health failed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Grace Howell Gray; sister, Nancy Bass; and two brothers, Tony and Neal Gray.
He is survived by his father, William “Duck” Gray; three sisters, Teresa Gray, Gerri (Kent) Vandercook, Marie Gray (Joey Wright); and two brothers, Clayton E. (Peggy) Gray, Benton (Debbie) Gray.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Will McReynolds officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
