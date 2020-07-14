Robert “Cornbread” Jennings, age 36, of Lebanon, TN, passed away on July 10, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
The Funeral Service is 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. Earl Fowler will be officiating. Visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday is from 1 p.m. until the service. Burial in Bethlehem Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Matt Nichols, Shaun Pegram, Jerry Bates, Robert Hicks, Brandon Moore, Duck Donald Nokes, and Derrick Cooksey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Alex Taylor, Bill Reynolds, Darrelle Godwin, and Brandon Greer.
Robert Jennings was born in Smith County and raised in the Tuckers Crossroads area. He went to school at Tuckers Crossroads Elementary and Lebanon High School, where he graduated with his diploma in 2002. Robert worked as a welder and mechanic for most of his life and had many skills and trades. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, hot rods, playing with cars and trucks, loving on his dogs, and redneck engineering. He couldn’t refuse to help anybody in need. He was such a kind-hearted person whom everyone loved.
Mr. Jennings is survived by his daughters, Lynzey and Cierra Jennings; their mother, Chasity Pegram; mother, JoAnn Jennings; sisters Penny (Scott) West and Olivia (Matt) Jennings; brother, Daniel Jennings; nephew, Bradley Morris; nieces Jenniffer Roddy, Marilyn Offenbacher, and Maddie Jones; and unborn nephew Christopher M. Jones Jr., all from Lebanon, TN.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harlan Wayne Jennings, and his grandparents.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.