William Roy Mason, age 74, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Hendersonville Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Frances Mason; brother, Bobby Mason.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Pamela Mason; son, Rob Mason; daughters, Laura Frances Brown and her husband, Brian, Julie Watkins and her husband Jared, Elizabeth Bazzell and her husband Shane; stepdaughter, Lindsay Craycroft and her husband Rich; sister Helen Mason; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions can be made in Bill's memory to The American Heart Association or the American Lung Association.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
