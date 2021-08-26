Funeral services for Mr. William “Sammy” Ferrell will be 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. David Daugherty and Eld. Ronnie Armistead officiating. Interment will be at Conatser Cemetery. Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday after 10 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Ferrell, age 68, of Lebanon passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born Nov. 7, 1952, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late John Daniel Ferrell and Carrie Mai Brown Ferrell. He was a warehouse worker and a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by special grandparents, Coy Samuel Ferrell and Paira Lee Waldon Ferrell; and a brother, Billy Joe Ferrell.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley Enoch Ferrell; daughter, Rebecca (Joe) Faulk; grandchildren, Bradley Faulk, Hunter Faulk (Abigail Thackxton), Dakota Faulk, and D.D. Busey; two brothers, Danny and Eddy Ferrell; special pet, Molly; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Steven Enoch, Charlie Hall, Ed Nokes, Jason Anderson, Ronnie Armistead, and Richard Noll.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142.
