William Thomas Fields of Lebanon passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021.
He was born February 5, 1927 to the late Elijah O. and Emma Thompson Fields.
Mr. Fields is survived by his sister Gladys Owenby and several nieces and nephews. He was retired from TRW in Lebanon. There will be a private family graveside service at Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Darrin Reynolds officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Pavilion in Lebanon for 11 years of excellent care.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
