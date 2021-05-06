Gene “Hoss” McGowan, of Lebanon, passed away on May 4, 2020 at age 90.
The Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers and his Bonkers family will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Willie Gene McGowan was born in Murfreesboro, TN to Ida Sarah Langrell and Asa Lloyd McGowan. He was an Operator for Rogers Group and enjoyed shooting pool, fishing, and gardening.
Hoss is survived by children Barbara Marie Andrews, Linda (Tony) Chappell, and Willie B. (Patty) McGowan,
seven grandchildren,
12 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, brother Ellis
(Margaret) McGowan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by wife Margie McGowan, son Tony Ray McGowan, father Asa McGowan, mother and step-father Sarah and Jimmie Davenport, and brothers Jack McGowan and Walter Jerry McGowan.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
