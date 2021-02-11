Willie Gene Taylor, 77, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
Friends will be received Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 2-3 p.m. at the Mary Esther Chapel of Family-Funeral & Cremation where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. TSGT Taylor will be interred at The Barrancas National Cemetery with Military Honors on NAS Pensacola on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Survivors include wife Linda Ann Myers Taylor, children April, Kimberly, and Xavier, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
